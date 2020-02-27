Windy City LIVE

Galena, Ill., is the perfect summer destination for families

Galena's historic Main Street is home to the film, "Field of Dreams." Scenes from the 1989 movie were filmed just three hours away from the city of Chicago.

On August 13, 2020, the White Sox will play the Yankees at the "Field of Dreams" baseball field in Iowa. It's a quick drive from Galena and a perfect week or weekend getaway this summer.

While in Galena, you can visit Ulysses S. Grant's home, see a Civil War reenactment, visit a blacksmith shop or see the oldest operating hotel in Illinois. If your family enjoys spending time outdoors, try a kayaking adventure!

Be sure to check out Galena's digital visitors guide for more great things to do in the area: http://bit.ly/2GxwbT2

Or, go to www.visitgalena.org for more information.

This segment is sponsored by Galena Country Tourism.
