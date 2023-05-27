Garden, lawn care scams sprouting back up Better Business Bureau warns

Spring has sprung and garden and lawn care scams are on the rise. The BBB has helpful tips to avoid being duped.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Spring has sprung and lawns are quickly coming back to life.

The Better Business Bureau is alerting consumers on the annual uptick in lawn care scams, that blossom during warm weather.

According to the BBB businesses, many scammers offer a free inspection and then set up a recurring lawn care schedule along with unwanted charges.

Consumers could also be dealing with shoddy work at a high cost. There are also businesses not delivering work as promised. You should always make sure you have a detailed contract outlining the services, pay with a credit card in case you need to dispute charges and check for ratings and reviews to find businesses you can trust.