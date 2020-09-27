chicago violence

No charges yet filed in girl's East Garfield Park stabbing death; grandfather claims mother is suspect

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Charges have not yet been filed in the death of a 5-year-old girl, who was allegedly fatally stabbed by her own mother in East Garfield Park Saturday morning.

The young girl's grandfather claims his 27-year-old daughter is responsible for fatally stabbing her daughter on Chicago's West Side.

The medical examiner's office identified the girl Saturday night as Serenity Arrington.

The grandfather of a 5-year-old girl stabbed to death in Garfield Park Saturday morning says his daughter, the girl's mother, allegedly killed the child.



Sylvester Washington said his granddaughter loved alphabet soup and watching movies with him.

"Y'all would have loved her. Sweet little girl. Man. Granddaddy little girl," he said.

Washington is now trying to understand how his beloved little granddaughter was taken from him. His neighbors offered their support and shared shock.

"To hear something like this happen on this block is just mind-blowing," neighbor Melanie Weaver said. "It's devastating. I couldn't imagine the pain and the devastation you know that they feel."

Chicago police responded just before 9:20 a.m. to the 3200-block of West Fulton Boulevard for a person stabbed.

RELATED: 'I'll never forget her screams': Witness describes how she tried to save 8-year-old Chicago shooting victim's life

When officers arrived, they found a 5-year-old girl with stab wounds being treated by Chicago fire officials.

Police took a 27-year-old woman into custody in connection with the incident, according to CPD. Officials said they believe the two are related but did not confirm their relationship.

EMBED More News Videos

A 5-year-old girl died after being stabbed Saturday morning in Garfield Park, Chicago police said.



"We're still trying to figure out what happened at this time; all we know is the victim and the suspect were in the house," said Jose Jara, with the Chicago Police Department.

They also said the suspect was likely in the house with the girl at the time of the incident.

RELATED: Family of Amaria Jones, 13-year-old killed in Chicago Father's Day weekend violence, calls for change

Chicago fire officials transported the girl to Stroger Hospital with "multiple stab wounds," where she died a short time later.

"It's horrible, man. My own flesh-daughter did that. Man. Y'all don't want to have this feeling. No, I can't explain it," Washington said.

"It's a baby. She's 5 years old, getting ready for pre-K and all those things that she will never get to experience and her mom, she still had a whole lot of life in front of her so it's just like two lives lost," Weaver added.

Friends of the family said they are offering whatever support they can to help this family heal.

"For it to be somebody that young and that I have interacted with... It's like man, c'mon now, I didn't see this," family friend Darnell Richardson said.

Police said charges are pending. Additional details about what led up to the shooting have not yet been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoeast garfield parkchild stabbingchild injuredchicago crimechild killedchicago violencestabbing
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO VIOLENCE
24 shot, 5 killed in Chicago weekend violence
Woman allegedly stabs daughter, 5, to death on West Side, grandfather says
39 shot, 6 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
36 shot, 5 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Barrett becomes 1st Notre Dame grad, faculty member to be nominated for Supreme Court
Woman shot in head by stray bullet celebrates birthday with officers who saved her
Never miss the meat on this vegan menu
Hundreds rally in Chicago demanding justice for Breonna Taylor
Dan Ryan horse improving after fears animal would need to be euthanized: officials
IL reports 2,441 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths
24 shot, 5 killed in Chicago weekend violence
Show More
Lake Michigan sees deadliest year for drownings
'We want peace': Kindergartners learn about equity, social justice at West Side school
Lettuce Entertain You plans 1st ever Chicago-area restaurant week
Charles Barkley, Shaq face backlash over Breonna Taylor comments
Kenosha police officer's lawyer says he shot Jacob Blake in fear for child in backseat
More TOP STORIES News