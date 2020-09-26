Girl killed in Garfield Park stabbing by family member, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 5-year-old girl died after being stabbed Saturday morning in Garfield Park.Chicago police responded just before 9:20 a.m. to the 3200-block of West Fulton Boulevard for a person stabbed.When officers arrived, they found a 5-year-old girl with stab wounds being treated by Chicago fire officials.Police took a 27-year-old woman into custody in connection with the incident. Officials believe the two are related, police said.They also said the suspect was likely in the house with the girl at the time of the incident.According to the child's grandfather, his daughter is accused of stabbing the young girl.Chicago fire officials transported the girl to Stroger Hospital, where she later died.Area Four Detectives are investigating.