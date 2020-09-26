Girl killed in Garfield Park stabbing, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 5-year-old girl died after being stabbed Saturday morning in Garfield Park.Chicago police responded just before 9:20 a.m. to the 3200-block of West Fulton Boulevard for a person stabbed.When officers arrived, they found a 5-year-old girl with stab wounds being treated by Chicago fire officials.Police took one female suspect into custody.Chicago fire officials transported the girl to Stroger Hospital, where she later died.Area Four Detectives are investigating.