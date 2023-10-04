Girl, 17, stabbed to death in Loop, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a 17-year-old girl was stabbed to death in the Loop Tuesday night.

The incident took place in the first-block of Van Buren Street at about 11:28 p.m., police said. Detectives had the area underneath the L tracks surrounded by crime tape as they placed several evidence markers in the middle of the street.

CPD said the 17-year-old girl was with a group of people when an argument broke out with another group of people.

At some point, an unknown female suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim two times in the chest then ran off.

A concerned neighbor said he has seen more crime in the area recently.

"We have things happening in the neighborhood that didn't happen before," neighborhood resident Frank said. "I hope that we don't have this again. The neighborhood is changing though."

The girl was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

It's unclear if the victim was targeted. No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

