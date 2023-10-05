Oak Lawn woman charged in fatal stabbing of teen girl in Loop, Chicago police say

People who live near the scene of the fatal stabbing in the Loop said they've been increasingly concerned for their safety for the past few months.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 18-year-old woman has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old girl in the Loop, Chicago police said Thursday.

Police said Egypt Otis of Oak Lawn stabbed Heaven Taylor, 16, at about 11:28 p.m. Tuesday in the first block of West Van Buren Street.

CPD said the victim was with a group of people when an argument broke out with another group of people.

Otis was taken into custody Wednesday night in the first block of North Kildare Avenue, police said. She has been charged with one felony count of first degree murder.

People who live near the scene of the fatal stabbing said they've been increasingly concerned for their safety for the past few months. They said large groups of people hang out in the area and get into fights.

