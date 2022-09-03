2022 Green Tie Ball celebrates with 'Tuxedos & Tennis Shoes' themed gala at Chicago Sports Museum

The Green Tie Ball will celebrate it's 30th year with a '"Tuxedos & Tennis Shoes" themed gala at the Chicago Sports Museum on Sept. 17.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Green Tie Ball, benefiting Chicago Gateway Green, is one of Chicago's longest-running and most anticipated gala events.

It's taking place on Saturday Sept. 17th at the Chicago Sports Museum located at Water Tower Place from 6pm to Midnight.

The Honorary Host Committee is comprised of female sportscasters including ABC 7 Chicago's Dionne Miller.

This year's theme, Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes, encourages guests to pair their finest black-tie attire with their coolest sneakers. For those wishing to pump up their look, The Sole Revival will be on-hand to customize their kicks. Guests can also purchase a new pair of Converse to customize onsite.

VIP Guests will have access to an exclusive lounge complete with private premium bars, reserved seating areas, passed hors d'oeuvres and swag bags. All guests will be invited to attend the afterparty at Tao Nightclub with no additional charge for entry.

Click here to purchase a ticket.