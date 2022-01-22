gun violence

I Am A Gentleman hosts meeting in Oak Lawn to address gun violence against children

By Stephanie Wade
EMBED <>More Videos

Organizers hold Oak Lawn meeting to combat gun violence against kids

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- There's a meeting scheduled for Saturday in Oak Lawn to address an increase in gun violence, particularly among younger victims.

Members of the group "I Am A Gentleman" said they hope the meeting will be a necessary step forward to keep children and teens out of the line of fire.

For 12 hours, the team is set to prepare for a new season of impact and mentorship for the students they serve by developing strategies and solutions for keeping youth out of the line of fire.

The executive director from My Block, My Hood, My City will share an inspiring message with the team.

Participants said they hoping the group can come up with some solutions to the violence.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagooak lawnsafetychicago shootingchicago crimegun safetygun controlgun violenceteen shotgun lawscommunitychild shotguns
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN VIOLENCE
Brighton Park drive-by shooting kills 1, police say
19-year-old killed in Chicago shooting
Mayor's gang ordinance under fire despite effort to modify proposal
GOP-backed bill would allow Wisconsin teens to carry guns at school
TOP STORIES
Chicago police coming down hard on retail theft rings
Conjoined twins separated after 10 hour surgery
New initiative will help people who travel to Illinois for abortions
Here are some money-saving tips for teens and students
ISP arrests several people after drag race, high-speed chase
Truck with 100 monkeys crashes, 1 still on the loose, police say
Brighton Park drive-by shooting kills 1, police say
Show More
Anti-mask parent threatens to bring guns to school: 'Loaded and ready'
Suspect at large after retired CPD officer killed in Edison Park
19-year-old killed in Chicago shooting
Weber Grills apologizes for ill-timed meat loaf recipe email
Chicago Weather: Morning flurries, cold Saturday
More TOP STORIES News