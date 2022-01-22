I Am A Gentleman hosts meeting in Oak Lawn to address gun violence against children

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- There's a meeting scheduled for Saturday in Oak Lawn to address an increase in gun violence, particularly among younger victims.Members of the group "I Am A Gentleman" said they hope the meeting will be a necessary step forward to keep children and teens out of the line of fire.For 12 hours, the team is set to prepare for a new season of impact and mentorship for the students they serve by developing strategies and solutions for keeping youth out of the line of fire.The executive director from My Block, My Hood, My City will share an inspiring message with the team.Participants said they hoping the group can come up with some solutions to the violence.