1 dead, 1 critically injured in Kane County crash: sheriff's office

HAMPSHIRE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- A 50-year-old Elgin man died and a female driver was critically injured in a Kane County crash Sunday night, the Kane County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded just after 5:30 p.m. to a two-vehicle rollover crash at the intersection of Walker Road and Route 72 in Hampshire Township, the sheriff's office said.

Wilbert Parker, a passenger in a 2008 Chevrolet sedan, died on the scene, the sheriff's office said. Hampshire and Burlington fire crews worked for nearly an hour to extricate the female driver of the sedan. She was then airlifted to St. Anthony's Hospital in Rockford in critical condition.

Preliminary investigation shows a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder was driving north on Walker Road and initially stopped at the stop sign at the intersection, but then drove into the intersection, hitting the sedan, police said.

The sedan rolled several times before coming to a rest on a property on the northeast side of the intersection.

The male driver of the Nissan was not injured, but taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Kane County sheriff's detectives are investigating. It was not immediately clear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the deadly crash.