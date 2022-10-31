Woman killed, 2 firefighters hurt in fire at Hanover Park home, authorities say

HANOVER PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was killed and two firefighters were hurt in a fire at a west suburban home on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

At about 3:52 p.m., Hanover Park fire crews responded to a structure blaze in the 7300 block of Thornwood Street, officials said. They were told someone could be trapped inside.

Crews found heavy fire coming from a back bedroom and smoking coming from the roof, officials said. They got the fire under control and found a woman's body.

Two children were also home when the fire broke out, but they escaped before crews arrived, officials said. Crews found them safe with neighbors.

Officials said two firefighters were injured in the blaze. They were both taken to a hospital with minor injuries and are expected to make full recovery, according to the fire chief.

Fire officials believe the fire was accidental, but said it's still early in the investigation.