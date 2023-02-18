Hanover Park murder: Police issue arrest warrant for man accused of gunning down mother of 7

Police say William Taylor shot Clarice Alexander Monday after she dropped her son off at school.

HANOVER PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in northwest suburban Hanover Park are looking for a man who they say shot and killed a woman he knew.

Alexander, a mother of seven, was found dead between homes and a townhouse complex in the 1300-block of Court P in Hanover Park around 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to police.

According to a neighbor who spoke to ABC7 off camera, he said his surveillance camera captured the attack and said the suspect got away in an older model gray Chevy Malibu with heavy front-end damage. He said he turned over the video to Hanover Park police, who told him not to release it publicly.

Investigators say Taylor and Alexander had a relationship.

Her sister told ABC7 that Alexander told her she's called police multiple times on a man she knew, believing he was stalking her, including the night before she was killed.

The shooter still remains at-large, and police say Taylor is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lieutenant Ralph Gniewosz at 630-823-5516.