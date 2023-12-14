Harvey police officer shot but not hurt after spotting man with long gun leaving home

HARVEY, Ind. (WLS) -- A Harvey police officer was shot but not injured Tuesday night after spotting a man with a long gun on patrol, officials said.

Harvey police said at about 10 p.m. two officers were on patrol on east 157th Street when they saw someone leave a home carrying a long gun. The person opened fire at close range, striking the squad car, police said.

The officer on the car's passenger side was struck but "miraculously" was not injured. The car was struck by multiple rounds. The officers were taken to the hospital for observation.

Police said the shooter fled the scene in a black Nissan sedan. In the wake of the shots fired, police obtained a search warrant for the home from which the shooter emerged, and discovered a "significant quantity" of narcotics, including Xanax pills, marijuana and an unidentified white substance, along with another gun inside.

Wednesday, Illinois State Police found the black Nissan on the Edens Expressway at Dempster. State police gave chase and arrested a man and a woman, Harvey police said.

No charges have yet been announced and investigation is ongoing.

Track crime and safety in your neighborhood