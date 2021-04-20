coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 2,587 new coronavirus cases, 9 deaths

By and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 2,587 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 9 related deaths Tuesday.

There have been 1,306,787 total COVID cases, including 21,694 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

As of Monday night, 2,288 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 522 patients were in the ICU and 223 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 62,406 specimens for a total of 21,839,226 since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 13-19, is 4.5%.

A total of 10,162,155 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

A total of 8,201,830 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 122,531 doses. There were 81,963 doses reported administered in Illinois Monday.

The deaths reported Tuesday include:
-Champaign County: 1 male 50s
-Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

-Madison County: 1 male 60s
-St. Clair County: 1 male 80s
-Tazewell County: 1 female 70s
-Will County: 1 female 60s
