Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 2,765 new coronavirus cases, 28 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 2,765 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 28 related deaths Wednesday.There have been 1,309,552 total COVID cases, including 21,722 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.As of Tuesday night, 2,191 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 521 patients were in the ICU and 237 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 81,133 specimens for a total of 21,920,359since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 14-20, is 4.4%.A total of 10,358,875 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.A total of 8,342,542 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 122,842 doses. There were 140,712 doses reported administered in Illinois Tuesday.The deaths reported Wednesday include:-Champaign County: 1 female 100+-Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 malem70s, 2 females 80s-DuPage County: 1 male 70s-Greene County: 1 female 70s-Kankakee County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s-McDonough County: 1 male 70s-McLean County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s-Peoria County: 1 male 70s-Rock Island: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s-Tazewell County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s-Wayne County: 1 male 90s-Whiteside County: 1 male 50s-Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 90s-Winnebago County: 1 male 60s-Woodford County: 1 female 60s