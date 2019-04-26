Brittney Levine shares sustainable style, beauty products

Windy City Live celebrated "Earth Day" this week, and if you want to keep your beauty and fashion choices in line with sustainability, we've got some great choices for you. Style expert Brittney Levine stops by WCL with products just for you.
Visit Brittney's website: www.brittneyhlevine.com
BEAUTY:
1) OVERALL BODY: BareOrganics Superfoods:
BareOrganics Spirulina Powder
$19.99 (8 oz.)
Available nationwide at GNC stores
-Superfoods deliver essential fuel for your body with unique micro and macronutrients to keep you feeling your absolute best!
-Raw, organic foods like BareOrganics makes it easier for the body to recognize and utilize key nutrients.
-BareOrganics Spirulina Powder is a nutrient-rich, blue-green algae and a rich source of iron.
-Contains other essential nutrients such as magnesium and protein
-Best part - it actually tastes great!
-Raw, organic, vegan and gluten free.
-Using this powder in your everyday diet will increase your energy and overall vitality.
-So easy to use, just add 1 scoop to your favorite green smoothie or you can add it to any favorite recipes!
-BareOrganics Spirulina Powder is also super sustainable-providing you with what is good for your body and the planet!
-Each jar is 100% recyclable, BPA-Free and reusable with an easy-peel label
-Microwave and top shelf dishwasher safe
2) PROTECT YOUR TEETH: Hello Oral Care
Hello Naturally Whitening Fluoride Toothpaste
$4.99 Available at Target / www.hello-products.com
-The sustainable, healthy way of getting your smile shine!
-Hello Oral Care is free of dyes, artificial sweeteners/flavors, parabens, microbeads, and gluten.
-They're also vegan, cruelty-free and thoughtfully created by using a calcium mineral blend that whitens and protects your teeth.
-Both products feature farm grown peppermint, tea tree oil to tame bad breath, and moisturizing coconut oil
-Not only do they take care of your pearly whites, but they make sure to take care of the environment by using 100% recycled paper printed with soy-based ink.
-The antiplaque + Whitening Toothpaste helps brush away stubborn plaque and naturally whitens with friendly minerals
3) HAIR: Garnier Fructis PURE CLEAN Shampoo & Conditioner:
Garnier Fructis PURE CLEAN Shampoo & Conditioner
$4.49
Available nationwide at drugstores / www.garnierusa.com
-Make sure you're choosing the healthiest option for your hair and the environment!
-Garnier Fructis knows how to keep your hair as healthy as possible, especially with their new secret ingredient:
-Garnier's PURE CLEAN 94% biodegradable, vegan formula has been reformulated with Aloe Extract, a multi-beneficial ingredient that contains Vitamin B3, C, and E to refresh and replenish hair.
-When it comes to keeping the planet healthy:
-The Pure Clean line bottles are produced in a facility committed to sustainability; they are made of recyclable PET plastic with 50% Post-consumer recycled waste and can be recycled.
-**In 2011, Garnier launched the world's first ever beauty Recycling Program in partnership with TerraCycle, which has helped to divert over 11.7 million beauty and personal care empties from landfills
-The recycled products are then used to build parks, playgrounds and gardens around the country
4) FACE: DRUNK ELEPHANT
Drunk Elephant Cleanser & Cream
$32 - $68 www.drunkelephant.com
-My major obsession, one of the hottest brands at Sephora and loved by Hollywood elite- Drunk Elephant is Clean Compatible skincare.
-They use only biocompatible ingredients that either directly benefit the skin's health or support the integrity and effectiveness of the formulas.
-Avoid any controversial toxins and all of their products are free of the "Suspicious Six:"
-Drying Alcohols, Silicones, Chemical Screens, Fragrances / Dyes, Essential Oils & harsh detergents.
-By steering clear of these ingredients, your skin resets to healthiest, happiest state
-Perfect way to try Drunk Elephant and give your skin a clean break - Award-winning Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser and Protini Polypeptide Cream:
-Beste No. 9 is a jelly cleanser that is totally non-irritating, non-sensitizing and appropriate for every skin type.
-Protini is a protein moisturizer that will give you visible and immediate improvement in skin tone, texture and firmness.
FASHION:
5) CONSCIOUS APPAREL: VIBRATE HIGHER
Vibrate Higher Apparel
Under $40
www.vibratehigher.com
-Vibrate Higher is a conscious apparel, wellness brand, & non-profit foundation that is not only eco-conscious in all aspects of production, but gives a solar light to a family without electricity in Haiti with every product purchase on VibrateHigher.com!
-Vibrate Higher ethically creates each product with the intent to reduce overproduction, using eco-fabrics, water-based ink, & limits the use of plastic & non-biodegradable materials in their products.
-Vibrate Higher's fashionable mantra tees ("One of a Kind,") tanks, & accessories are perfect for the active lifestyle, taking you from the studio to the street to dinner with friends.
6) APPAREL: thredUP
thredUP
From $18 - $86 www.thredUP.com
-thredUP is an amazing and sustainable brand whose main goal is to ensure that as many items as possible stay out of landfill!
-thredUp.com is the world's largest fashion resale site where you can buy and sell EVERY brand (more than 35,000 brands!) from Gap to Gucci
-Shopping secondhand and reusing clothing is one of the best things we can do for the planet (and your wallet!)
-Everything is in incredible condition and triple checked for like-new quality.
How it works:
1. Shop endless like-new arrivals from your favorite brands at thredUP.com -- they carry 35K+ brands and add 1K items to the site every single hour!
2. When you're ready for a closet refresh, order a Clean Out bag or print a pre-paid shipping label on thredUP.com to clean out and send in ANY women's and children's clothing in your closet.
3. thredUP triple-checks for quality, and they pay for re-sellable items & recycle the rest. Receive up-front payout or wait till the item(s) sell.
4. Use your pay out to shop like-new styles on thredUP from your favorite brands at up to 90% off retail to refresh your wardrobe in an affordable, sustainable way.
-They list over 1,000 like-new arrivals every hour, so it's like a new store every time you visit the website!
-There is so much variety to choose from, so shoppers get the closet-flipping fun of fast fashion, without the eco and financial waste.
Brittney Levine shares sustainable style, beauty products
WINDY CITY LIVE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More