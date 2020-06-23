coronavirus chicago

Reopening Chicago: City expands COVID-19 test services with 4 mobile sites that will move to high-risk areas for residents, first responders

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago officials will launch a pilot program Tuesday that expands COVID-19 testing through the city with four mobile testing sites.

Two of the testing sites will be community-based sites and other two will focus on first responders and meet residents where testing is needed the most.

The first community-based mobile testing site will begin operating Tuesday at the Austin Health Center and a second community-based site will begin operating later in the week at Kennedy King College.

Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

The first responder testing sites will begin operating on the City's North and Southwest sites and will travel to where they are needed most.

RELATED: Chicago Reopening: Phase 4 of reopening for city set for Friday, Mayor Lightfoot says

The testing expansion comes as Chicago plans to move into phase four of reopening Friday, and the officials must continue meeting its benchmark of conducting 4500 tests per day.

Last week, Mayor Lightfoot expanded COVID-19 testing eligibility to anyone who has had a recent high-risk exposure including participation in protests that have happened throughout the city, and as residents continue expanding their social circles.

RELATED: Phase 4 guidelines released by Gov. Pritzker as COVID-19 cases reach 137K, over 6,600 deaths

Diagnostic testing for COVID-19 is free for all residents and no personal information is recorded pertaining to citizenship status.

Officials said the data collected for testing appointments whether online or onsite and returned from the tests will only be shared with the City of Chicago's Department of Public Health.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoaustincoronavirus testingcoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoisreopening illinoiscoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
CTA to hand out COVID-19 safety kits to riders this week
Chicago will move to Phase 4 of reopening Friday
Fiesta Del Sol goes virtual due to COVID-19
Some community pools allow limited swimming under Phase 3 guidelines
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago will move to Phase 4 of reopening Friday
78 shot, 11 fatally, including 4 children, in Chicago weekend violence
Scammers file for unemployment benefits using stolen personal info
Funeral for Rayshard Brooks to be held at MLK's historic church
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with sprinkles late Tuesday
3 juvenile detainees escape CPD custody during transport
Racist graffiti scrawled on Brighton Park preschool
Show More
Chicago's top cop addresses violence amid calls to defund police
CTA to hand out COVID-19 safety kits to riders this week
Hoffman Estates' Sears Centre renamed NOW Arena
Lakefront Trail, 606 Trail reopen with restrictions
3-year-old girl grazed in Chicago Lawn shooting, police say
More TOP STORIES News