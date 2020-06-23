Reopening Chicago: City expands COVID-19 test services with 4 mobile sites that will move to high-risk areas for residents, first responders

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago officials will launch a pilot program Tuesday that expands COVID-19 testing through the city with four mobile testing sites.Two of the testing sites will be community-based sites and other two will focus on first responders and meet residents where testing is needed the most.The first community-based mobile testing site will begin operating Tuesday at the Austin Health Center and a second community-based site will begin operating later in the week at Kennedy King College.The first responder testing sites will begin operating on the City's North and Southwest sites and will travel to where they are needed most.The testing expansion comes as Chicago plans to move into phase four of reopening Friday, and the officials must continue meeting its benchmark of conducting 4500 tests per day.Last week, Mayor Lightfoot expanded COVID-19 testing eligibility to anyone who has had a recent high-risk exposure including participation in protests that have happened throughout the city, and as residents continue expanding their social circles.Diagnostic testing for COVID-19 is free for all residents and no personal information is recorded pertaining to citizenship status.Officials said the data collected for testing appointments whether online or onsite and returned from the tests will only be shared with the City of Chicago's Department of Public Health.