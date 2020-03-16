Quick Tip

Is hot water better than cold when it comes to washing your hands?

By
Here is a quick hand-washing tip.

Do you really need hot water when you're washing your hands to protect yourself from COVID-19 and other germs? You may have even noticed at some restaurants the water is only cold. Should you be concerned?

The US Food and Drug Administration said that water should be 100 degrees to properly remove oils from hands, which may harbor bacteria. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that water can be warm or cold, as long as you're scrubbing with soap for 20 seconds.

A 2017 Rutgers University study said that lukewarm, or cold water could work just as well. However, if you prefer warmer water at that 100 degree temperature, and it's available, you might as well use it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoloopquick tipcoronavirusi teamhygiene
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
QUICK TIP
How to spot check scams
How to cut down on credit card debt
Quick Tip: How to identify tax return scams
How to avoid bank account fees
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All Illinois restaurants, bars to close to limit COVID-19 spread
COVID-19: No large gatherings next 8 weeks, CDC recommends
What to know about Illinois' 93 COVID-19 cases
Biden says he'll pick a female VP; Sanders 'in all likelihood' would too
Free meals available at all CPS schools during COVID-19 closures
Federal Reserve slashes interest rates to near zero
Coronavirus: 1st dose to be delivered in clinical trial of vaccine
Show More
Chicago woman on lockdown in Venice
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, chilly overnight
COVID-19 will not delay Ill. election
Trump calls on Americans to cease hoarding food
Walmart shortens hours nationwide due to COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News