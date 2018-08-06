'Fact or Fiction' with Dr. J and Dr. I

WINDY CITY LIVE

Dr. J and Dr. I play "Fact or Fiction" with the WCL audience.

Twin OB-GYNs Dr. J and Dr. I are back to play "Fact or Fiction."

The doctors gave us answers on cryotherapy, which has been used by celebrities including LeBron James, Hugh Jackman and Mandy Moore.

Dr. J and Dr. I also weigh in on how soon after birth a baby should be breastfed and whether pineapple juice affects a woman's scent.

For more information about Dr. J and Dr. I, visit their website at www.twindoctorstv.com or connect with them on Twitter.
