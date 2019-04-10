Windy City LIVE

Get Summer Ready with truSculpt iD

This segment is produced with and sponsored by Cutera - truSculpt iD.

Summer is almost here - are you ready for it? Some of us have that stubborn spot that diet and exercise just won't help and it's frustrating. But what if there was a non-invasive procedure that can get rid of the stubborn fat - with no down time? Well there is, and it's called truSculpt iD. truSculpt iD allows you to personalize your ideal body with a revolutionary non-surgical, body-sculpting treatment. It's comfortable, reliable, and is clinically proven to permanently eliminate fat cells in stubborn areas around your abdomen and decrease circumference in your flanks1. This can all be achieved in as little as one 15-minute treatment. With truSculpt iD, you can get the body definition you want, even in areas that have been resistant to diet and exercise.

Dr. Amy Taub, Medical Director - Advanced Dermatology & Skinfo, with offices in Glencoe and Lincolnshire, visits WCL to talk about this latest advancement. We also meet one of her patients, Nikki Kanter, who underwent the procedure.

Find out more about truSculpt iD and find a provider in your area, visit their website: https://trusculpt.com/

Find out more about Dr. Amy Taub at the Advanced Dermatology website: https://www.advdermatology.com/

Cutera invites you to their Body Confidence Spring Event at Neiman Marcus!

Neiman Marcus - Michigan Avenue
737 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago
6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10

Find out about truSculpt iD and check out the latest spring fashions - and Val Warner will be there!!
