Coronavirus Illinois deaths surpass 150, cases near 8K as McCormick Place gets ready to accept patients

EMBED >More News Videos Doctor Susan Bleasdale, Medical Director of Infection Prevention at UI Health joined ABC7 Friday morning to talk about protecting yourself from coronavirus.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The death toll from COVID-19 has reached 157, with an additional 16 deaths reported Thursday as the state prepares to get alternate care facilities ready for a possible surge in patients.There were 715 new cases reported Thursday, bringing the total number to 7,695.The city and the state are both fighting the pandemic on multiple fronts. McCormick Place getting ready to start accepting patients for treatment.Illinois National Guardsmen and women reported to McCormick Place Friday morning with hard hats and masks in hand... They have been supporting a lightning fast effort to transform Chicago's biggest event space into an alternate care facility for COVID-19 patients who don't need intensive treatment."I got a sneak peek at the work that's being done there," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Let me just preview just briefly, that you should all feel very, very proud of the work that's been done."Governor JB Pritzker says the massive convention center in Chicago should be up and running Friday.The governor and Mayor Lori Lightfoot plan to tour the alternate care facility later on the Friday afternoon.In Melrose Park, the former Westlake Hospital will soon reopen and house 230 beds... joining a growing list of alternate care facilities."Patients will be directed first to existing hospitals and if they are lower acuity, they will be transferred to these alternative sites, "Governor Pritzker said.McCormick Place will be the largest facility, with roughly 3,000 beds by the end of the month and 500 are already in place. But the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which was the lead on the effort, says Chicago is not in the red for regular hospital beds yet, so they may not receive any patients Friday.The Army Corps of Engineers says the beds are ready whenever they're needed and the project is ahead of schedule.And again the governor is criticizing the White House saying Illinois has had to cut its own deals with airlines and shipping companies to bring personal protection equipment from China after Washington denied his request to help with transport.Amid a daily drumbeat of tragic news and numbers, officials shared positive data about how people are recovering."Seven days after diagnosis, essentially 50% of the people reported that they were recovered," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said."If we were to do 14 days after the diagnosis, you can only imagine that those numbers will only grow," Dr. Ezike added.Meanwhile, drive-through testing began Thursday at Roseland Hospital. Hundreds of people showed up Thursday at what is the only community hospital doing drive-through testing on the South Side. They hope to offer 200 tests each day.Governor Pritzker has called for licensed health care providers available to fight against COVID-19 to register online at illinoishelps.net The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website