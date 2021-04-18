Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 2,666 new coronavirus cases

There have been 1,302,241 total COVID cases, including 21,663 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
Illinois, Indiana to pause use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after reports of blood clots
As of Saturday night, 2,127 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 510 patients were in the ICU and 209 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 70,106 specimens for a total of 21,729,314 since the pandemic began.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 11-17, is 4.7%.
A total of 9,930,945 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.
A total of 8,054,634 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Saturday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 125,146 doses. There were 115,330 doses reported administered in Illinois Saturday.
Illinois administers over 8 million COVID-19 vaccinations
State health officials announced Sunday that more than 8 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Illinois.
On Friday, Chicago officials announced plans to open a vaccination program at a hospital where vaccine shipments were paused after reports the hospital acted with favoritism in dispensing the treatment.
The Chicago Department of Public Health said it'll operate a vaccination clinic at Loretto Hospital in the coming days. The idea is to increase vaccine access on the city's West Side, which has been hit hard by the pandemic.
College Vaccination Days start this weekend
In an effort to vaccinate young adults, the Illinois Department of Public Health kicks off College Vaccination Days.
Starting this weekend and all of next week, appointments are available for college and university students at state-run vaccination centers.
CLICK HERE for a full list of locations and times.
10,000 more COVID-19 vaccines available
Cook County Health released 10,000 first-dose COVID-19 vaccines Friday.
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines became available through appointment at noon Friday, according to Cook County Health.
Appointments are available for anyone 16 years old and older, the agency said.
Sixteen and 17-year-olds must register at a Pfizer location and must be accompanied by a parent of guardian, health officials said. The Pfizer vaccine is the only dose approved for anyone under 18.
Appointments can be scheduled at 833-308-1988 or vaccine.cookcountyil.gov.
The deaths reported Sunday include:
- Cook County: 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- DuPage County: 1 male 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 70s
- Peoria County: 1 female 70s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 60s
- Will County: 1 female 70s
Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.