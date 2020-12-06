Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 7,598 cases, 76 coronavirus deaths

WATCH: Gov. Pritzker gives COVID-19 briefing

WATCH: Dr. Ngozi Ezike discusses vaccine distribution in Illinois

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 7,598 COVID-19 cases and 76 related deaths Sunday.The Illinois Department of Public Health said some data reported to IDPH is delayed from the weekends, including this past holiday weekend, when reporting a record-high 238 deaths Wednesday."Higher case numbers and higher numbers of hospitalizations do lead to, tragically, even more lives lost," Gov. JB Pritzker said.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 787,573, with a total of 13,255 deaths.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 79,538 specimens. In total there have been 11,101,214 specimens tested since the start of the pandemic in Illinois.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 29 - Dec. 5 is 11.8%.The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.As of Saturday night, 5,160 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,103 patients were in the ICU with COVID-19 and 643 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.complication, according to his attorney.Pritzker and IDPH director Dr. Ngozi Ezike went into greater detail about the. The plan relies on a series of hub hospitals around the state, which will handle distribution to each of the 11 EMS regions.The deaths reported Sunday include:- Boone County: 1 female 80s- Champaign County: 1 male 70s- Christian County: 1 male 80s- Cook County: 3 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 female 90s- DuPage County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s- Hancock County: 1 female 80s- Henderson County: 1 female 90s- Jersey County: 1 female 60s- Jo Daviess County: 1 male 70s- Johnson County: 1 male 50s- Kane County: 1 male 60s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s- Kendall County: 1 male 70s- Knox County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s- Livingston County: 1 male 50s- Macon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s- Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 5 males 80s- Massac County: 1 male 90s- Ogle County: 1 female 80s- Peoria County: 2 males 60s- Richland County: 1 female 90s- Sangamon County: 1 female 60s- Tazewell County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 90s- Vermilion County: 1 female 80s- Whiteside County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s- Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s- Winnebago County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s