Recognizing the signs and symptoms of concussions in children

Dr. Lawrence Frank of the Elmhurst Neurosciences Institute stops by WCL to give us the details and what's the latest thinking on recovery from a concussion.

With sports season at hand, the topic of kids and concussions is on every parents mind. But what is a concussion - and how do we know what to do? Dr. Lawrence Frank of the Elmhurst Neurosciences Institute stops by WCL to give us the details and what's the latest thinking on recovery from a concussion. We play a game of "Fact or Fiction" with him to find the answers.

