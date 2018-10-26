WINDY CITY LIVE

Rivers Casino presents Susan G. Komen Chicago with $46K donation

Rivers Casino presented Susan G. Komen Chicago with a check for more than $46,000 on WCL.

Rivers Casino presented Susan G. Komen with a check to help find a cure for breast cancer.

For tickets to Susan G. Komen's Big Pink Top Fundraising Gala, email Julie Jacobson at JJacobson@komenchicago.org

For more information about Rivers Casino, visit: www.riverscasino.com/desplaines

For more on Susan G. Komen, visit: https://komenchicago.org

This segment is sponsored by Rivers Casino.
