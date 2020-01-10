Windy City LIVE

Ryan & Val start the Vitalife Weight Loss Program's 20-day challenge

This segment is produced with and sponsored by Vitalife.

One of the top New Year's resolutions is to lose weight. On NYE, Davis Jaspers, founder of the Vitalife Weight Loss Program, appeared on "Countdown Chicago 2020" to make an amazing offer to viewers at home. It's about weight loss and eating for health, so Ryan accepted the challenge to do the program for 20 days and Val is doing it to support him. Davis Jaspers stopped by WCL to talk them through the program.

They are having a Windy City Live special. You can get an initial consultation and scan - a $300 value - for just $27! Head to vitalifeweightloss.com or call 844-988-THIN to start your weight loss journey today.
health & fitnessweight losswindy city live
