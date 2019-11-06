Windy City LIVE

Simply From the Heart helps hospital patients feel beautiful

Simply From the Heart is a local organization that provides bedside beauty services to long stay hospital patients.

Jackelyn Kastanis, founder of Simply From the Heart, started the organization after her best friend passed away from cancer at a young age.

To donate to Simply From the Heart, or for tickets to their 5th annual gala on Saturday, November 9, visit their website.

Thank you to Sephora for donating lipsticks, blushes, and eyeshadows from the Sephora Collection to Simply From the Heart.

For more information about Sephora, please visit Sephora's website.
