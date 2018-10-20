CHICAGO PROUD

Sofia Sanchez, heart transplant recipient visited by Drake, throws first pitch at softball game

EMBED </>More Videos

Sofia Sanchez, 11, of Downers Grove, threw the opening pitch at a softball game after recovering from a heart transplant this summer.

Cate Caugaurin
CHICAGO (WLS) --
An 11-year-old Downers Grove captured hearts this summer when rapper Drake visited her in the hospital while she waited for a life-saving heart transplant.

On Saturday, Sofia Sanchez was out and about after weeks of recovery, throwing the first pitch at a softball tournament held in her honor.

"Since I was in the bed in the hospital for a while it feels good to stretch again," Sanchez said.

RELATED: 11-year-old heart transplant recipient visited by rapper Drake, discharged from hospital

"I was crying happy tears just to see her out there and be able to move around with the other girls and look so healthy," said mom Natalie Sanchez.

The softball tournament raised money for their family.

"The whole community has been supportive and gotten involved and selling raffle tickets and donating towards the raffle, selling t-shirts," said Missi Waitz, of the Downers Grove Rebels.

T-Shirts read "Swing for Sofia."
RELATED: Girl, 11, visited by rapper Drake at Lurie hospital gets heart transplant

This summer, Sofia posted a video on social media asking for two presents for her 11th birthday -- a new heart... and a chance to meet her favorite rapper, Drake.

She ended up getting both and a since her recovery has hit the ground running!

"I feel happy and I want to say thank you to everybody for giving me all the support that I want because it helped me through a lot of it," Sofia said.

"It's just incredible. Yes, compared to all the stuff she was hooked up to and how fragile she was. It was hard to even cuddle with her and now I can pick her up, throw her around, we can wrestle, everything," mom said.

RELATED: Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthchicago prouddrakeheart transplantchildren's healthviral videoDowners Grove
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Sofia Sanchez, heart transplant recipient visited by Drake, speaks about her experience
CHICAGO PROUD
Chicago brain tumor survivor aims to raise $1M for Lurie Children's
Breast cancer survivors treat themselves at #GraceMoment
11-year-old boy with leukemia surprised with dream room makeover
Help raise money for kids who can't afford life-saving cleft surgery
More chicago proud
HEALTH & FITNESS
A Walk For The Bear supports children living with cancer
'Jubilation' treats breast cancer survivors to a special night out
Breast cancer gel being tested in Chicago
Pharmacist refuses medicine to woman having miscarriage
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Clintons speak to future leaders at the University of Chicago
Powerball winning numbers drawn for $470M lottery jackpot
2 Chicago area tickets match 5/6 numbers
Hikers, joggers report being attacked by owls at Oregon parks
Chicago Weather: High winds and snow
Six Flags Great America hosts 30-hour coffin challenge
10 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
Female lion kills longtime mate at Indianapolis Zoo
Show More
Neiman Marcus tops 2018 fantasy gifts with $7.1 M yacht
Helicopter rescue: Crew masterfully saves man stranded on Calif. coast
Mega Millions Results: Jackpot grows to record $1.6B after no winner drawn Friday
5 charged with armed carjacking of off-duty CPD detective
More News