This drink contains 37 superfoods

We're all trying to stay healthy these days - but how do you get all the superfoods you need - without the hassle? One company has you covered - it's called MyNurish and co-founder Franco Romero chats with Val about the convenience and health benefits of getting all the superfoods you need in one package.
Plus - there's a Windy City Live Special!!
Buy TWO 37 Superfoods+ and get a Month's Supply of Beta Glucan (FREE)! PLUS free shipping and a link for you to download both the recipe booklet and our amazing nutritional guide that lists every nutritional benefit you get from them.
Hurry - offer ends May 9th, 2021 (or while supplies last) head to MyNurish.com for all the details.
