Windy City LIVE

This drink contains 37 superfoods

EMBED <>More Videos

MyNurish has 37 superfoods in one drink

This segment is produced with and sponsored by MyNurish.

We're all trying to stay healthy these days - but how do you get all the superfoods you need - without the hassle? One company has you covered - it's called MyNurish and co-founder Franco Romero chats with Val about the convenience and health benefits of getting all the superfoods you need in one package.

Plus - there's a Windy City Live Special!!

Buy TWO 37 Superfoods+ and get a Month's Supply of Beta Glucan (FREE)! PLUS free shipping and a link for you to download both the recipe booklet and our amazing nutritional guide that lists every nutritional benefit you get from them.

Hurry - offer ends May 9th, 2021 (or while supplies last) head to MyNurish.com for all the details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswindy city live
WINDY CITY LIVE
Next on Windy City LIVE
Mother's Day deals from Couponology
Create a new bath or shower space with Bath Fitter
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot in front of girlfriend while looking for parking in Berwyn
CPS CEO Janice Jackson stepping down
New mom didn't know she was pregnant when she gave birth on flight
Severe storms possible Monday, mainly south of I-80
How to prevent catalytic converter thefts
IL reports 2,049 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths
Chicago non-profit joins efforts to fight against COVID-19 surge in India
Show More
Not reaching herd immunity by the fall could have dire consequences: expert
45 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Man stabbed on Chicago Riverwalk: CPD
Summer means skin cancer checks are more important than ever
Expect super total lunar eclipse, meteor shower in May
More TOP STORIES News