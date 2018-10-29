WINDY CITY LIVE

Halloween candy buy-back event with Vitalife Weight Loss Program

This segment is produced with and sponsored by Vitalife Weight Loss Program.

Davis Jaspers, of the Vitalife Weight Loss Program, talked with WCL about a Halloween candy buy-back event.

Halloween is only two days away, and here are some statistics.

About $6.9 billion is spent on Halloween, and $2.08 billion of that is on candy. That equals 600 million pounds of candy

The average American consumes 3.4 pounds of candy over the holiday.

Four in ten adults admit they sneak candy out of their own candy bowls.

That all adds up to A LOT of sugar consumed, especially by our children. And since our children should have no more than 14 pounds of sugar in a YEAR (the average for American children is 150-170 pounds a year!).

To help combat the sugar overload, Vitalife Weight Loss Program is doing their very first Halloween Candy Buy-Back event! On November 1 and 2 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Vitalife New Lenox Office, where kids can exchange their candy for tickets to get some fun prizes. Each family will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win an iPad.

Here are the details:

Participants must be 12 years old or younger and accompanied by an adult. Candy will be weighed. In exchange, participants will receive tickets that will be redeemed for toys and prizes. By participating in the buy-back, 1 raffle ticket per family will be entered into VitaLife's iPad prize drawing.

Event Location:
VitaLife New Lenox
352 W. Maple St., Suite B
New Lenox, Illinois 60451

Visit the Vitalife Weight Loss Program's website for more information on the Halloween Candy Buy-Back program and to check out their WCL special: https://www.vitalifeweightloss.com/
