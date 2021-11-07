'Fall back' into wellness: How to stop eating junk food, get healthy from fitness expert

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With fall here and the holidays quickly approaching, you may be trying to get a head start on your new year's resolution or get back into shape.Health and fitness expert Stephanie Mansour has some tips to get you going.Start with just five minutes a day of consistent movement. You don't have to overdo the workout routine. Just pick something you enjoy doing, and stick to it.No, this does not mean "comfort food." Eat foods that boost your energy and sustain it all day long. You'll notice a difference in how you feel when you incorporate more nutrition into your diet. Some of the best foods you can eat are high in protein, like nuts, eggs, fish and chicken. Not only does protein help your blood sugar levels stay elevated, but it can help curb your cravings, too.We all need support. Sometimes the easiest way to stick to a goal, is to connect with someone else who also has that same goal.