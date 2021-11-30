missing woman

Investigation of missing California mother Heidi Planck takes LAPD to landfill

Police said Planck last seen near 'Hope and Flower' building in LA
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Search for Heidi Planck leads detectives to Castaic landfill

CASTAIC, Calif. -- The investigation into the mysterious disappearance of missing mother Heidi Planck has led Los Angeles police detectives to a landfill, where they are searching for human remains and evidence.

Authorities said Monday that investigators are serving a search warrant at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill in the city of Castaic, California "to excavate a specific area of the landfill, manually search it for human remains, and collect any related evidence."

The search is expected to take seven to 10 days.

RELATED: Radio docuseries on missing girls, women in Chicago to air this week

"Our 11-year-old boy needs to know what has happened to his mom," said Jim Wayne, Planck's ex-husband.

The 39-year-old mother was reported missing on Oct. 20 by her ex-husband. She was last seen in downtown Los Angeles on Oct. 17, where video showed her walking down an alley between 11th and 12th streets near a high-rise known as the Hope + Flower building. Her dog was later found wandering alone on an upper floor of the building.

LAPD said forensic evidence found in the apartment building has led detectives to believe that an incident occurred there, resulting in Planck's death.

RELATED: Friends hold vigil in downtown LA as search for missing mom continues
EMBED More News Videos

Friends of Heidi Planck, a 39-year-old mother who vanished three weeks ago, held a prayer vigil where they asked for the public's help in finding her.



City and county agencies have established a command post and are using specially trained dogs to locate human remains and related evidence.

For Planck's family and friends, there are still many questions that remain, including why she was at the downtown high-rise and why her 2017 Range Rover was located at an underground parking garage several blocks from the apartment building.

"We know for sure that there are people out there who know what has happened, who know the truth about what has gone on with Heidi," Wayne said. "We need somebody to step forward and please fill in some of the blanks."

Planck is described as having blond hair and blue eyes. She is 5-feet 3-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing jeans and a gray sweater, driving a gray 2017 Range Rover with California license plate No. U840X0. Anyone who lives in the building at 1201 S. Hope or was in the area on or about Oct. 17 who may have information is urged to contact Robbery-Homicide Division at (213) 486-6840.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californialos angeles police departmentlapdhomicide investigationhomicidedogu.s. & worldmissing personmissing woman
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
MISSING WOMAN
Woman, 24, missing from Washington Heights for months: CPD
Police say alleged 'shopping cart' serial killer linked to 4 murders
Family, police still searching for missing Texas woman 1 year later
Coast Guard ends search for cruise ship passenger who went overboard
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Show More
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
More TOP STORIES News