Community aims to turn pain into purpose, anger into activism in wake of Highland Park shooting

By and Maher Kawash
Rally in Sunset Woods Park aims to help those left traumatized by July 4 mass shooting

HIGHLAND PARK (WLS) -- Several events were held in Highland Park Saturday, as many try to heal after the deadly parade shooting nearly a week ago.

"I just want to see that we can all pull together and get through these crazy times," said North Shore resident, Randy McCool.

Shattered but not broken by gun violence, the community of Highland Park once again comes together.

RELATED: Highland Park shooting witness recounts seeing parade gunman on roof, narrowly escaping gunfire
A man who witnessed the horrifying attack on his community recalled seeing the gunman peering down from a nearby rooftop when shots rang out.



"I just feel it was important to be here, to show the community that even if we don't live here, that we do care," said Jeffrey Sullivan, who worked in Highland Park.

Another gathering was held again Saturday afternoon, this time in Sunset Wood Park, to remember those who lost their lives that day, as well as help some left traumatized by the July 4 mass shooting to use their pain for a purpose and their anger for activism.

"The tragedy and trauma that we've experienced in the last few days should never happen ever again," said Rachel Jacoby, a March For Our Lives community organizer. "No community should ever have to experience this grief, and we're here today to help people turn that into something larger to create change."

But for some of those who still want to call Highland Park home, re-claiming peace through healing isn't enough, they want change.

RELATED: Police say previous contact with Crimo family included 'clear and present danger' concerns
We're learning more about the turbulent home life of accused Highland Park shooter, Robert "Bobby" Crimo III.



"You want to make sure that you have a presence; that you are not always sheltering and hiding; that we will come together and that we can try to make change," said Mark Schnitzer, a Highland Park resident.

Another group also came together in the north Chicago suburb, marching as one from the Immaculate Conception and St. James, as they made their way to the growing memorials in downtown Highland Park.

"We gotta stick together and we got to support one another, no matter what religion," said lifelong Highland Park resident, Clara Tortorice.

"What I have heard from them is fear, anxiety -- not being able to sleep going through this trauma. So I think it's very important for us, as a community of faith, to be together," said Father Hernan Cuervas.

It's a message of peace and healing as this community seemingly becomes stronger with each day that passes from the Fourth of July tragedy.

The community continues to rally together Saturday, marching as they made thier way to the growing memorials in downtown HIghland Park.



"We're just heartbroken by the tragedy that occurred the other day. We know these people need our care and concern and love. Hopefully this is just one way we show it up," said Lincolnshire resident, Ken Conry.

Conry is among the many people who are still shocked this all happened so close to home, but are now hoping it can lead to change.

"It's always something that's happened somewhere else, but maybe some good can come out of this," he said. "People can have guns, that's fine, but they don't need the assault weapons."

RELATED: Highland Park parade shooting: Victims ID'd; grandfather, lifelong synagogue member among them

Separate funerals were held Friday for three of the seven victims killed - 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim, 88-year-old Stephen Straus and 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, who, like Uvaldo, was from Waukegan, a city north of Highland Park along the Lake Michigan coast.

A funeral service was also held Saturday for Eduardo Uvaldo, who died Wednesday at an Evanston hospital from wounds suffered during the attack on the parade.

Officials identified all 7 of the people killed in the Highland Park parade shooting on the 4th of July.

