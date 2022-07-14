highland park parade shooting

Illinois AG: Friends, family of Highland Park shooting victims targeted by scam calls

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
IL AG: Friends, family of Highland Park victims targeted by scam calls

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul's Office has issued a warning about scam callers looking to cash in on the Highland Park tragedy.

According to the attorney general, many calls came from people asking for money in exchange for helping victims apply for aid through the Crime Victim Compensation Program.

Highland Park parade shooting survivors rally in Washington for stricter gun laws, assault rifle ban

"As victims of a violent crime - including those affected by the horrific shooting in Highland Park - attempt to recover from trauma, they should not have to sort through misinformation or potential scams relating to programs that may provide assistance in a time of need," Raoul said. "I am reminding all Illinois residents to exercise caution, and utilize free information and resources available through the Attorney General's office to avoid being defrauded by those seeking to take advantage of the gun violence plaguing too many of our communities."

In reality, that application fee is free. For more information on the program, call the Attorney General's Crime Victims Assistance Line at 800-288-3368 or visit the Attorney General's website.

Highland Park marks 1 week since deadly parade shooting with moment of silence

Raoul's office also encourages caution before donating to organizations claiming to support victims of the mass shooting or other violent crime.
