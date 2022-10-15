Memorial honoring Highland Park shooting victims moving to new temporary spot

The memorial in honor of those killed in the Highland Park mass shooting will have a temporary home at the Rose Garden in the north suburb.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Six large photo portraits of the people killed in the Highland Park parade shooting are being moved.

Two memorials were formed at St. Johns and Central, with flowers and photos almost immediately after the 4th of July tragedy.

Chopper 7 HD was in Highland Park Friday morning as crews began dismantling the memorial that will be relocated until a permanent memorial is built

People can start to visit the new memorial beginning November 5.

Katherine Goldstein, Irina McCarthy, Kevin McCarthy, Jacquelyn Sundheim, Stephen Straus and Nicolas Toledo-Zargoza were all killed with a gunman opened fire on the holiday celebration.