Cooper Roberts update: Mom of boy paralyzed in Highland Park shooting speaks publicly for 1st time

The family of 8-year-old Cooper Roberts says his progress is up and down, nearly three weeks after he was paralyzed in the Highland Park shooting.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The mother of 8-year-old Cooper Roberts spoke publicly for the first time since her son was paralyzed in the Highland Park Fourth of July shooting.

Dr. Keely Roberts said her son's condition has gone up and down since the shooting, but she is thankful for the people who risked everything for her son, especially those present in the immediate aftermath of the shooting who she credits with keeping him alive.

"There were countless people who didn't think twice and ran back. Ran back into the scene and helped us," she said from Comer Children's Hospital Wednesday. "Cooper would not be alive today if it were not for the acts of these people who just risked everything to ensure that this little boy lived."

Cooper's condition remains somewhat unstable. He has improved, then slipped back into critical condition, and undergone numerous surgeries. Despite the inconsistency, the family remains optimistic about his recovery.

Seven people were killed and more than 30 others were injured when a gunman opened fire during the holiday event.

Roberts' twin brother and their mother were also injured in the shooting.

Along with her worry for Cooper, Roberts also worries for his twin brother Luke. While he was not shot, she said his psychological injuries are profound.

"He has been so traumatized by feeling responsible to keep his mother alive in an active shooting from a sniper on the roof," she said. "He's traumatized from watching front and center what happened to his twin brother."

But despite the trauma, Roberts believes that at the end of the family's long journey, her son will "teach a whole lot of people that the lesson in this is not that one person did this horrible thing, but that thousands of people did great things, kind things."

Friends of the family have started a GoFundMe campaign to support medical needs.