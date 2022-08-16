Highland Park police searching for driver who allegedly shot at vehicle in road rage incident

One bullet hit a vehicle in the incident, police said.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Highland Park police are trying to find the person who fired shots at another driver in a road rage incident in the north suburbs Monday afternoon.

It happened on Skokie Valley Road near Central Avenue just before 2:15 p.m.

The vehicle that was damaged was driving south on Skokie Valley near the 1900-block, when the suspect pulled out a black handgun and fired two rounds in the other vehicle's direction during a driver dispute, according to police.

No one was injured.

The suspect vehicle, a silver or white four-door sedan with dark tinted windows and damage to the driver's side rear door, drove away and was last seen exiting Skokie Valley to eastbound Central, police said.

Officers were not able to find the car after the incident.

Highland Park police said the shooting appeared to be isolated, with no further danger to the community.

The male suspect is described as being in his mid to late 20s, wearing a dark bandana-type head covering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Sean Curran at the Highland Park Police Department at 847-926-1119 or scurran@cityhpil.com.