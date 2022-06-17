Hinsdale Verizon store robbed at gunpoint, police say

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- Employees at a west suburban Hinsdale business were robbed at gunpoint Thursday night, police said.Employees at the Verizon store located at 34 E. First St. told Hinsdale police a masked individual entered through the store's back door about 8:05 p.m. and demanded property while holding them at gunpoint.The suspect then left the store with the property and entered a car that was parked in the rear parking lot, police said.The vehicle and one suspect were found in Ford Heights, and the individual was taken into custody.Police did not immediately provide any additional information about the person arrested.