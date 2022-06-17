armed robbery

Hinsdale Verizon store robbed at gunpoint, police say

1 arrested in Ford Heights in connection with Hinsdale armed robbery
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- Employees at a west suburban Hinsdale business were robbed at gunpoint Thursday night, police said.

Employees at the Verizon store located at 34 E. First St. told Hinsdale police a masked individual entered through the store's back door about 8:05 p.m. and demanded property while holding them at gunpoint.

The suspect then left the store with the property and entered a car that was parked in the rear parking lot, police said.

RELATED: Older couple bound, mouths taped shut in brazen home robbery detail terrifying ordeal

The vehicle and one suspect were found in Ford Heights, and the individual was taken into custody.

Police did not immediately provide any additional information about the person arrested.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hinsdaleverizonrobberyarmed robbery
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARMED ROBBERY
Older couple bound, mouths taped shut in home robbery
Man charged in NW Side machete knife robberies: CPD
CPD speaking to person of interest in NW Side machete robberies
Video shows 12-year-old boy robbing Michigan gas station, firing gun
TOP STORIES
'Don't touch me': Kim Foxx husband 911 call released
Family devastated after young mother fatally shot on Southwest Side
Manner of death still undetermined for activist found in lake
Woman detained by CPD while walking dog at beach files federal suit
Sean Casten, Illinois rep., shares details of teen daughter's death
Neighbors hold down suspect after hearing 11-year-old scream for help
Canceled flights rise across US as summer travel heats up
Show More
Ribfest 2022 kicks off Friday in Wheaton
Juneteenth Chicago: Celebrate this weekend with Black-owned businesses
Vince McMahon steps aside as WWE chairman amid investigation
Man injured in knife attack on CTA Red Line train
Chicago Weather: Sunny, less humid Friday
More TOP STORIES News