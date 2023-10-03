Family pleads for answers in Washington Park hit-and-run that killed 'bright soul'

Lydia Morales was killed in a hit-and-run car crash in the 5900 block of South King Drive in Washington Park, Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A memorial candle burns atop Lydia Morales' mother's home in Wisconsin, honoring the bright soul of the 46-year-old who was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

"We just look at her as the bright soul she was, and who brought family together," said Claira Perez, Lydia's godmother.

The mother of three and grandmother died after, Chicago police said, a white SUV hit her on Sept. 21, and then took off. It happened on King Drive near 59th Street in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Lydia's mother and sister remember her as a loving woman with a strong spirit who cared for others, deeply.

"She had everybody laughing. That was just her soul, that make people laugh," said Cheryl Morales, Lydia's mother.

"She was a caretaker. She always made sure everybody else was taken care of before she took care of herself," said Nina Morales, Lydia's sister.

Detectives told her family, at the time of the crash, Lydia was found without an ID or phone. Now, they say they are desperate for answers in her death.

"We'd like to know the real story, if somebody out there could just help us just to find out exactly what happened on that Washington Park night," Claira said.

So far, Chicago police do not have anyone in custody.

Lydia's family asked anyone with information to please bring it to police so they can find justice and peace.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood