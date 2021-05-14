Rock out at the newly opened Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- It looked like a rock concert in Gary, Indiana Friday morning as music stars gathered to smash guitars.It was part of the grand opening of the new Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.The new casino is on 29th Street just off Interstate 80/94 at the Burr Street exit in Gary.It's is a 200,000 square foot entertainment complex with 1,600 slot games, 80 gaming tables, restaurants and a theater.There was also a breakfast in the morning before the grand opening event got underway.Whenever the Hard Rock opens a new property, its tradition to smash guitars.Tito, Jackie and Marlon Jackson all took part, along with Pete Wentz from "Fall Out Boy," and Mark McGrath of "Sugar Ray."The casino doors open to the public at 5 p.m. Friday night.