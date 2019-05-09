Windy City LIVE

Top books for mom and baby

EMBED <>More Videos

Ryan Chiaverini shareD what books he thinks are top-notch for moms and their baby.

With Mother's Day right around the corner and Ryan Chiaverini shares his top books for mom and baby.

Don't worry folks, he read them all to make sure they are top-notch for your little ones!

Pick up a copy of your favorites here.

Scholastic
"Mama Loves Her Silly Goose!"

"I Love You Through And Through"

"Hug You, Kiss You, Love You"

National Geographic Kids
"National Geographic Kids Little Kids First Board Book: Animals On The Go"

Simon & Schuster
"If I Was the Sunshine"

"Mommy's Khimar"

"The Little Rabbit"

"I Love You, Little Pookie"

Workman Publishing

"Indestructibles: Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star"

"Indestructibles: The Itsy Bitsy Spider"

"Indestructibles: Row, Row, Row Your Boat"

"Parent Hacks"

"Parenting Is Easy"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsmotherhoodeducationbooksbabymother's daywindy city live
WINDY CITY LIVE
Recognizing the signs and symptoms of concussions in children
Mother's Day Gift Guide for Every Mom Personality with Sadie Murray!
Next on Windy City LIVE
'The Purpose Path' author Nicholas Pearce gives tips for finding your purpose at work
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 16, ID'd as mom of abandoned newborn found in Humboldt Park alley, police say
10-year-old severely bitten while riding home on school bus
Elementary students surprise beloved lunch lady
Box truck dangling from I-195 after multi-vehicle crash in NJ
Lonely boy calls 911, says he wants a friend
Lori Lightfoot meets with IL Congressional Delegation
2020 census: Why it matters
Show More
Mom pushes for homicide charges against basketball coach
Best, worst states for working moms ranked by WalletHub
6th grader grabs bat ready to 'go down fighting' in Colorado school shooting
Walmart store managers make about $175K a year
WATCH: Thief snags woman's wallet in Whole Foods
More TOP STORIES News