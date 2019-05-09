With Mother's Day right around the corner and Ryan Chiaverini shares his top books for mom and baby.
Don't worry folks, he read them all to make sure they are top-notch for your little ones!
Pick up a copy of your favorites here.
Scholastic
"Mama Loves Her Silly Goose!"
"I Love You Through And Through"
"Hug You, Kiss You, Love You"
National Geographic Kids
"National Geographic Kids Little Kids First Board Book: Animals On The Go"
Simon & Schuster
"If I Was the Sunshine"
"Mommy's Khimar"
"The Little Rabbit"
"I Love You, Little Pookie"
Workman Publishing
"Indestructibles: Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star"
"Indestructibles: The Itsy Bitsy Spider"
"Indestructibles: Row, Row, Row Your Boat"
"Parent Hacks"
"Parenting Is Easy"
