8 injured, 4 children seriously hurt in Hoffman Estates rollover crash, ISP says

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WLS) -- Seven children were hospitalized, including four with serious to life-threatening injuries, in a north suburban crash early Sunday, Illinois State Police said.The crashed happened on the Interstate 90 eastbound near near Milepost 61, state police said.A mother was driving a blue 2003 GMC Yukon containing seven children when she hit a left wall, rolled over and landed in a ditch, police said. Patients were trapped in the vehicle.Four children, ranging from 1 to 14 years old, were transported to Lurie Children's Hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries, police said. Another child went to Comer Children's Hospital in an unknown condition.The mother and two others were transported to AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, police said.State police are investigating the crash and said so far, the cause remains unclear.At approximately 12:30 a.m., the two right lanes of the I-90 eastbound near Milepost 61 were closed for the investigation. All lanes were reopened at approximately 4:26 a.m.