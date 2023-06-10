WATCH LIVE

Hoffman Estates crash: Driver, passenger killed in 3-vehicle collision, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Saturday, June 10, 2023 8:50PM
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were killed in a north suburban crash on Saturday morning, police said.

Police said the three-vehicle crash happened at in Hoffman Estates near Higgins and Barrington roads at about 8:52 a.m.

One driver, identified only as female, and a passenger, identified only as male, were transported to St. Alexius Medical Center, where they were both pronounced dead, police said. Their identities have not yet been released.

Police said two other groups involved in the crash were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said alcohol may have been involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

