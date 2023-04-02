Chicago crime: Man stabbed to death inside his vehicle in Homan Square, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was stabbed to death on Saturday night on Chicago's West Side, police said.

The stabbing happened at about 11:30 p.m. in the Homan Square neighborhood's 3300 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said.

Police said a 37-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat of his vehicle. A person he had been fighting with then approached his vehicle and stabbed him.

The victim suffered stab wounds to the neck and chest, police said. He drove himself, in critical condition, to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the alleged offender is a male person whose age is unknown.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

