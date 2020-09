Quick Tip: How to avoid buying a money pit, things to look for when buying a home

Many people are moving from condos and apartments to larger homes during the pandemic.One option may be buying a gut rehab house, but those properties can come with serious risk.A fixer upper may sound like a great investment, but is it just a money pit?According to MoneyCrashers.com , you want to watch if you buy one of these.Anything that says "sold as is," is definitely a warning sign, experts say. You also want to check for moisture using a tool. Watch for the smell of moisture; that can be a warning sign. Also look for warped walls, stuck windows and doors, and look for sloping or sagging floors.