Beware of home improvement scams amid high demand, IN attorney general warns

Researching contractors online;

Getting a written contract that defines the full scope of the work and specifications for the job;

Make sure there is a payment schedule based upon completion of work;

Pay with a credit card so you can dispute charges;

Also, avoid contractors who spontaneously show up at your door offering a "bargain" price. They may not be insured or qualified, or it could be a scam.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Indiana Attorney General is warning consumers to do extra research as home improvement season gets underway.The warning is more urgent than ever as many legitimate contractors may be booked due to the recent high demand on home projects during the pandemic, opening the door for more rip-offs.