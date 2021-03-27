Quick Tip

Avoid becoming a victim of spring home repair scams

Home repair scams 5th riskiest scam, BBB says
By and Ann Pistone
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Spring is here and that means it is the season to remodel and freshen up your home.

But the fraudsters know this too.

The Better Business Bureau said its annual scam tracker study shows that home improvement scams are the 5th riskiest scam in the country, with people losing over $1,000 per incident.

To avoid being a victim:


  • Always research the contractor online, look at reviews. and on the BBB's website.


  • Red flags should also go up if a contractor reaches out to you by email or knock on a door.

  • Get references from friends, then get multiple estimates in writing. And pay with a credit card in case you need to dispute a charge.
