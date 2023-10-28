A casket was thrown from a hearse during a hit-and-run crash in south suburban Homewood.

Casket thrown from hearse in Homewood hit-and-run; 1 suspect in custody, 2 at large

HOMEWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A casket was thrown from a hearse during a hit-and-run crash in south suburban Homewood Friday morning.

Police say someone speeding in a stolen Kia crashed into the hearse at 183rd and Kedzie around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

The casket, which had a body inside, was tossed from the hearse. The driver of that hearse was taken to a hospital.

Three people in the Kia fled on foot, Homewood village officials said. So far only one of them has been caught and taken into custody.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 708-206-3420.