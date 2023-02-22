Video shows wanted carjackers pull sleeping man from car and hit him in head

Video shows the man try to get back into his car after being pulled to the ground, but that's when a second suspect hits him in the back of the head, causing him to fall.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Police in Houston, Texas, are looking for two carjackers accused of dragging a sleeping man out of his car and hitting him in the back of the head.

Houston Police Department's Robbery Division released surveillance video of the incident on Wednesday.

Police said the victim was asleep in his car that was parked outside an apartment complex around 3:40 a.m. Jan. 24, when a man opened his driver's side door and pulled him out.

Surveillance video shows a silver SUV park near the man. Then, the first suspect gets out of the passenger's side door and approaches the victim's car. The suspect looks in the car and sees the victim sleeping.

The suspect briefly returns to the SUV before walking back to the victim's car and opening the door, the video shows. Meanwhile, a second suspect drives the SUV closer.

The video then shows the first suspect pull the sleeping man out of the car, onto the ground and get into the driver's seat.

The victim lies on the ground for a moment before he can be seen getting up and trying to get the man out of his car.

That's when the second suspect can be seen exiting the SUV and approaching the victim from behind. He hits the victim several times on the back of the head, causing him to fall to the ground.

The video then shows the first suspect drive off in the victim's blue Nissan Sentra, while the second suspect gets back into the SUV and drives away.

Police said the victim's Nissan was found a few days later.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.