Quick Tip

How to stay safe on the road during dangerous times of year for driving

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Did you know that it's one of the most dangerous times of year to drive?

Auto insurance company QuoteWizard.com recently conducted a study that found Chicago is the third best city to drive in when it comes to accidents. Portland, Oregon was ranked the top worst.

But no matter where you're driving, here are some tips to stay safe on the road:

First and foremost, don't text and drive, and make sure to watch your speed. Speeding is the single most dangerous driving habit.

Don't forget to use your blinkers. According to QuoteWizard, the most common citation is failure to signal.

Lastly, keep your distance. Make sure you're not following the car in front of you too closely.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
quick tiproad safetyi teamdriving
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
QUICK TIP
A health benefits plan you might be overlooking
Chicago has fourth-highest ATM fees across US
How to prevent hackers from stealing your personal information
Why you should exercise caution before lending money
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot says deal reached with SEIU but standoff with teachers continues
Trump headed to Chicago for first visit since taking office
IDOT contractor fatally struck by minivan while working on roadside
Trump confirms ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead after US raid in Syria
Fans attending World Series game boo President Trump, chant 'Lock him up!'
FBI looking for suspect in South Side bank robbery
Man shot exiting CTA bus on South Side
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Scattered showers Monday
Teen suffers broken eye sockets after attack on bus
Damaged vehicle found in search for missing college student
Samsung's space selfie phone crash-lands in couple's yard
Hundreds flee party as shooter kills 2, injures 16
More TOP STORIES News