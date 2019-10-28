How to stay safe on the road during dangerous times of year for driving

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Did you know that it's one of the most dangerous times of year to drive?Auto insurance company QuoteWizard.com recently conducted a study that found Chicago is the third best city to drive in when it comes to accidents. Portland, Oregon was ranked the top worst.But no matter where you're driving, here are some tips to stay safe on the road:First and foremost, don't text and drive, and make sure to watch your speed. Speeding is the single most dangerous driving habit.Don't forget to use your blinkers. According to QuoteWizard, the most common citation is failure to signal.Lastly, keep your distance. Make sure you're not following the car in front of you too closely.